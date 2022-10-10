Synova inaugurates revolutionary cutting and shaping facility at DMCC in Dubai

DMCC and Synova SA, the Swiss based provider of revolutionary water jet guided laser systems, have announced that Synova SA has joined DMCC’s growing community of member companies by opening a new automated diamond manufacturing facility in Almas Tower.

Synova’s new manufacturing centre will house two 5-axis DaVinci Diamond Factory® systems. The DaVinci system is the first automated manufacturing solution that is able to transform rough diamonds into unique cut diamonds within a matter of hours. The system also increases the value extracted from each diamond, as the cut-off diamond chips can be reused and are not polished away and lost, as is common in traditional diamond manufacturing methods.

The facility was inaugurated by senior representatives from DMCC and Synova SA including Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO of Synova, Frank Eggmann, Consul General of Switzerland in Dubai, and Joerg Pausch, Head of Diamond Business Unit of Synova SA. The event featured speeches followed by an inauguration ceremony, live demonstrations of the DaVinci machine and networking.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “In 2021, the UAE became the largest rough diamond hub in the world, and with a total of $19.8 bn of rough and polished diamonds traded in the first half of 2022, Dubai is well on its way to becoming the leading trade hub for the polished segment as well. This revolutionary facility provides new manufacturing services that complement the UAE’s diamond industry, further strengthening its position a world-leading diamond trade hub. We would like to congratulate the entire Synova SA team, and we look forward to working together with our partners and members to shape the next chapter of the diamond industry’s growth.”

Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO, Synova SA, added: “Our new micro-machining centre (MMC) will play a key role in the growth of Synova in the Middle Eastern region and especially in the diamond industry. As revolutionary innovations are always met with scepticism, the aim of this new facility is to demonstrate the capabilities of our DaVinci system. Potential customers will be able to assess the effectiveness of our technology and evaluate the benefits it could bring to their own manufacturing.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





