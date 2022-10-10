Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Synova inaugurates revolutionary cutting and shaping facility at DMCC in Dubai
Synova’s new manufacturing centre will house two 5-axis DaVinci Diamond Factory® systems. The DaVinci system is the first automated manufacturing solution that is able to transform rough diamonds into unique cut diamonds within a matter of hours. The system also increases the value extracted from each diamond, as the cut-off diamond chips can be reused and are not polished away and lost, as is common in traditional diamond manufacturing methods.
The facility was inaugurated by senior representatives from DMCC and Synova SA including Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO of Synova, Frank Eggmann, Consul General of Switzerland in Dubai, and Joerg Pausch, Head of Diamond Business Unit of Synova SA. The event featured speeches followed by an inauguration ceremony, live demonstrations of the DaVinci machine and networking.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “In 2021, the UAE became the largest rough diamond hub in the world, and with a total of $19.8 bn of rough and polished diamonds traded in the first half of 2022, Dubai is well on its way to becoming the leading trade hub for the polished segment as well. This revolutionary facility provides new manufacturing services that complement the UAE’s diamond industry, further strengthening its position a world-leading diamond trade hub. We would like to congratulate the entire Synova SA team, and we look forward to working together with our partners and members to shape the next chapter of the diamond industry’s growth.”
Dr Bernold Richerzhagen, Founder and CEO, Synova SA, added: “Our new micro-machining centre (MMC) will play a key role in the growth of Synova in the Middle Eastern region and especially in the diamond industry. As revolutionary innovations are always met with scepticism, the aim of this new facility is to demonstrate the capabilities of our DaVinci system. Potential customers will be able to assess the effectiveness of our technology and evaluate the benefits it could bring to their own manufacturing.”
