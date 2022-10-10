Caledonia sets new quarterly production record at Zim gold mine

Caledonia Mining produced 21,120 ounces of gold at its Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe during the quarter that ended September 30, 2022, a record for any quarter.

This was an increase of 11% on the 18,965 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

It said gold produced in the nine months to September 30, 2022, was 59,726 ounces, an increase of 22% compared to 48,872 ounces produced, a year earlier.

Caledonia said gold production for 2022 is still expected to be at the top of guidance of between 73,000 and 80,000 ounces.

"We are delighted that this quarter we have once again set a new production record at Blanket and for the last three quarters we have achieved our quarterly target ounces,” said company chief operating officer Dana Roets.

"This has been an excellent year, the ramp-up in production towards our yearly target of 80,000 ounces has met our best estimate and, as a consequence, we are on track to hit the top end of our production guidance…”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





