Mastercard SpendingPulse: retail jewelry sales in the U.S. increased by 6.9% in September

Today News

The volume of retail jewelry sales in the United States increased by 6.9% in September 2022 compared to the same month in 2020, and compared to September 2019, it increased by 67.7%. These data were published by the Mastercard SpendingPulse information service.

According to it, U.S. retail sales excluding automotive increased +11% year-over-year in September. E-commerce sales continue to grow, up +10.7% YOY, highlighting the ongoing demand for the convenience of digital commerce.

Travel remains a priority as spending on Airlines and Lodging experienced double-digit year-over-year growth.

Mastercard SpendingPulse measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment and it is not adjusted for inflation.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







