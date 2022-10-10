Petra increases payments to governments

Petra Diamonds, which is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, paid $64.5 million to governments in the fiscal year 2022 compared to $24.4 million, a year earlier.

It said the payments were made mainly in the form of corporate taxes, royalties, infrastructure improvements, mining and other license fees.

Petra paid $50.4 million to the South African government compared to $14.6 million to Tanzania and $549 000 to the United Kingdom.

In South Africa and Tanzania, Petra made the bulk of its payments towards payroll taxes followed by royalties and corporate taxes.

Petra has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground-producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit-producing mine in Tanzania (Williamson).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





