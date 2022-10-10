Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Resolute eyes stake in African Gold project in Mali
Resolute, which owns and operates the neighbouring Syama Gold Mine, can earn up to an 80% interest in the project by the completion of an agreed minimum exploration programme in two years and the subsequent completion of a feasibility study over eight years.
“African Gold is pleased to enter into this agreement with Resolute Mining as they are the natural partners for our Syama Shear Zone Gold Project,” said African Gold managing director Phillip Gallagher.
“Resolute’s Syama Gold Mine is a very large, operating gold mine that is contiguous to African Gold’s Syama Shear Zone Project.”
The agreement allows African Gold to maintain a meaningful interest in the Syama Project with the option to participate in the future development of the project if it chooses to do so.
Gallagher said in the short term, African Gold will focus its efforts on its flagship Didievi Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire and its Senegal-Mali Shear Zone projects in Northern Mali.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished