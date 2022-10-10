Resolute eyes stake in African Gold project in Mali

Resolute Mining has signed an earn-in agreement with African Gold over the Syama Shear Zone Project in southwestern Mali.

Resolute, which owns and operates the neighbouring Syama Gold Mine, can earn up to an 80% interest in the project by the completion of an agreed minimum exploration programme in two years and the subsequent completion of a feasibility study over eight years.

“African Gold is pleased to enter into this agreement with Resolute Mining as they are the natural partners for our Syama Shear Zone Gold Project,” said African Gold managing director Phillip Gallagher.

“Resolute’s Syama Gold Mine is a very large, operating gold mine that is contiguous to African Gold’s Syama Shear Zone Project.”

The agreement allows African Gold to maintain a meaningful interest in the Syama Project with the option to participate in the future development of the project if it chooses to do so.

Gallagher said in the short term, African Gold will focus its efforts on its flagship Didievi Gold Project in Cote d’Ivoire and its Senegal-Mali Shear Zone projects in Northern Mali.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





