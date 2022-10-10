Sergey Ivanov meets with Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Yakutia

The Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolaev and ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov held a working meeting. During the meeting announced in a report posted on the website of the diamond mining company Sergey Ivanov informed the Head of the Republic that the company is operating normally and does not plan to reduce production plans and social obligations.

“The company does not reduce its operating plans, we recently reviewed the consolidated results for nine months of this year, we are strictly following the production targets approved at the end of last year by the company’s Supervisory Board, and by the end of the year we will probably exceed them a little,” said Sergey Ivanov.

Aisen Nikolaev noted that the company is taking all necessary measures to ensure the stability of production activities in the current conditions. Work continues on important strategic projects, including preparations for the start of construction of the Mir-Gluboky mine, transformation of the production unit, and digitalization.

“We see that ALROSA is strictly fulfilling all its budgetary and social obligations, and the work on the construction of new facilities does not stop. In general, we see that the activities of ALROSA will continue to be aimed at maintaining the status of the world's largest diamond mining company,” the Head of Yakutia summed up after the meeting.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





