Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Sergey Ivanov meets with Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Yakutia
“The company does not reduce its operating plans, we recently reviewed the consolidated results for nine months of this year, we are strictly following the production targets approved at the end of last year by the company’s Supervisory Board, and by the end of the year we will probably exceed them a little,” said Sergey Ivanov.
Aisen Nikolaev noted that the company is taking all necessary measures to ensure the stability of production activities in the current conditions. Work continues on important strategic projects, including preparations for the start of construction of the Mir-Gluboky mine, transformation of the production unit, and digitalization.
“We see that ALROSA is strictly fulfilling all its budgetary and social obligations, and the work on the construction of new facilities does not stop. In general, we see that the activities of ALROSA will continue to be aimed at maintaining the status of the world's largest diamond mining company,” the Head of Yakutia summed up after the meeting.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished