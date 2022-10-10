Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Israel’s polished diamond exports rose 25% in first 3 Q 2022
According to figures released by the Diamond Controller of the Israel Ministry of Economy and Industry, in the first three quarters of the year, Israel’s net polished exports rose 25% to $3.2 bn, compared to the same period last year. Net import of polished diamonds in the same period increased 19% to $2.5 bn. Net import of rough diamonds to Israel showed a minor increase of half a percent to $1.5 bn in the first three quarters of 2022. Net export of rough diamonds in the same period decreased one percent to $1.3 bn.
Israel’s diamond trade results for September showed an increase in three out of the four main trade categories, with rough diamond exports recording a significant decrease. In September 2022, net polished exports rose sharply by 112% compared to the same month last year, reaching $420 mn. Net polished imports increased in September 2022 by almost 20% to reach $256 mn. The Net exports of rough diamonds declined by a significant 48% to $94 mn, while net imports of rough diamonds increased 28% to $109 mn.
In September, the export of rough diamonds to the United Arab Emirates amounted to about $9 mn, which is about 9% of Israel's general export of rough diamonds in September. During the same period, $22 mn of rough diamonds were imported from the United Arab Emirates to Israel, which is about 20% of the total rough diamonds imported to Israel in September.
Israel Diamond Exchange President Boaz Moldawsky said that he was very gratified by the positive results for the first three quarters of the year. “This is a volatile time for the diamond industry worldwide, with uncertainty concerning rising inflation in the U.S. and the war in Ukraine. We are still looking forward to a successful holiday season, although it is likely that it won’t reach the levels of 2021.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished