"Talented woman in the mining industry - 2022": Winners received their awards

The awards ceremony took place in the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation



(oprf.ru) - On October 7, the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation hosted an awarding ceremony, “The Talented Woman in the Mining Industry 2022”. The award was established by the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization “Women in Mining Russia (WIM)” in 2021 on the initiative of Russia's leading mining companies - Polymetal, Nornickel and Petropavlovsk.

Larisa Zelkova, Head of the HR, Social Policy and Public Relations at Nornickel thanked the organizers and the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation separately.

“Compared to last year, the number of applications for participation has increased significantly. And it's really great. This suggests that year by year we will learn more and more truly interesting life stories. Nornickel really appreciates its women, and as a result of the award, we have been talking about our fellow winners for a year, and these stories have received more than a million viewings. Of course, this indicates an exceptional interest in the participants of the award,” she said.

The mining industry involves the exploration of deposits, the extraction of minerals from the Earth interiors, their original treatment, which is associated with the intensive use of natural resources, the formation of industrial waste and, as a result, a detrimental impact on the environment. Today, industrial enterprises carry out large-scale measures to minimize the environmental damage of their activities, many of them talk about it at the site of the Russian Civic Chamber and take an active part in events on the topic.

“Very often women are responsible for promoting these practices in companies. After all, it is in their nature to ensure harmony, respect and care for a prosperous environment for their children and loved ones. That is why the Commission on Ecology and Environmental Protection supports the award and is pleased to host the second awarding ceremony 2022 in the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation. Together with the organizing committee of the award, we decided to initiate a separate environmental nomination in order to recognize the best professional women who have made a special contribution to environmental protection measures implemented by mining companies. The winners of the new environmental nomination will be determined next year, 2023,” said Elena Sharoikina, Chairman of the Commission on Ecology and Environmental Protection.

The event was attended by more than 200 people from various regions of the Russian Federation, including the finalists and the management of the largest mining companies, as well as representatives of companies from other related industries.





