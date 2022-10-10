GIA Digital Diamond Dossier to Launch January 2, 2023

GIA is taking the first, important step in the digital transformation of all GIA laboratory reports.

Beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2023, GIA Diamond Dossier® will be available in a convenient, secure and fully digital experience. All GIA printed reports will be digital by 2025.

Digital GIA Diamond Dossier reports will be available on the GIA App (available for Android and iOS devices), on GIA’s online Report Check portal and through the Institute’s application programming interface that integrates report data into client’s business material. Printed versions of these reports will no longer be produced. All existing printed GIA Diamond Dossier reports are still valid.

The digital reports include a Report Access Card with the report number, a QR code and 4Cs information that can be embedded into receipts, invoices and e-commerce sites.

“The digital GIA Diamond Dossier supports our consumer protection mission, meeting the needs of the gem and jewelry buying public we work to protect every day,” said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “Switching to digital reports will reduce the environmental impact of our operations, which is part of our strategy to ensure GIA will continue our mission to protect consumers and promote their trust for decades to come.”

The GIA Diamond Dossier is the most frequently requested and visible diamond grading report in the industry. Since its introduction in 1998, GIA has issued more than 33 million Diamond Dossier reports. Available for D-to-Z diamonds from 0.15 to 1.99 carats without color treatments, the report includes a 4Cs assessment, proportions diagram and laser inscription of the GIA report number.



