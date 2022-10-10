Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
GIA Digital Diamond Dossier to Launch January 2, 2023
Beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2023, GIA Diamond Dossier® will be available in a convenient, secure and fully digital experience. All GIA printed reports will be digital by 2025.
Digital GIA Diamond Dossier reports will be available on the GIA App (available for Android and iOS devices), on GIA’s online Report Check portal and through the Institute’s application programming interface that integrates report data into client’s business material. Printed versions of these reports will no longer be produced. All existing printed GIA Diamond Dossier reports are still valid.
The digital reports include a Report Access Card with the report number, a QR code and 4Cs information that can be embedded into receipts, invoices and e-commerce sites.
“The digital GIA Diamond Dossier supports our consumer protection mission, meeting the needs of the gem and jewelry buying public we work to protect every day,” said GIA President and CEO Susan Jacques. “Switching to digital reports will reduce the environmental impact of our operations, which is part of our strategy to ensure GIA will continue our mission to protect consumers and promote their trust for decades to come.”
The GIA Diamond Dossier is the most frequently requested and visible diamond grading report in the industry. Since its introduction in 1998, GIA has issued more than 33 million Diamond Dossier reports. Available for D-to-Z diamonds from 0.15 to 1.99 carats without color treatments, the report includes a 4Cs assessment, proportions diagram and laser inscription of the GIA report number.
