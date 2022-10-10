Diamond magnate wins Lesotho legislative elections

Today News

A diamond magnate with no political experience has won the most votes in legislative elections, much to the shock of the country’s political establishment.

The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), which was established six months ago by a 64-year-old businessman Sam Matekane, won 56 out of 120 seats in parliament, according to final results published by the country's electoral commission.

AFP reports that RFP fell short of securing a parliamentary majority and will need the support of smaller political parties to govern the tiny mountain kingdom.

"His track record and people's anger towards other parties won him votes," AFP quoted Tlohang Letsie, a politics lecturer at the National University of Lesotho, as saying.

"People see him as their messiah and that has its pressure. He will have to work hard to make people... happy."

The All Basotho Convention party, which led the outgoing government, managed to win only eight seats, while the Democratic Congress party came in second securing 29 lawmakers.

Matekane made his fortune as a contractor for Gem Diamonds’ 70%-owned Letšeng diamond mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





