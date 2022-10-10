Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Diamond magnate wins Lesotho legislative elections
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), which was established six months ago by a 64-year-old businessman Sam Matekane, won 56 out of 120 seats in parliament, according to final results published by the country's electoral commission.
AFP reports that RFP fell short of securing a parliamentary majority and will need the support of smaller political parties to govern the tiny mountain kingdom.
"His track record and people's anger towards other parties won him votes," AFP quoted Tlohang Letsie, a politics lecturer at the National University of Lesotho, as saying.
"People see him as their messiah and that has its pressure. He will have to work hard to make people... happy."
The All Basotho Convention party, which led the outgoing government, managed to win only eight seats, while the Democratic Congress party came in second securing 29 lawmakers.
Matekane made his fortune as a contractor for Gem Diamonds’ 70%-owned Letšeng diamond mine.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished