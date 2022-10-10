Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Petra meets FY 2022 production target
The diamond group non-executive chairperson Peter Hill said their adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to $264.9 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%, driven by the strong revenue growth and our measures to improve profitability.
He said Petra’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 219% to a record 42.93 US cents, reversing last year’s loss.
The group’s operational free cash flow rose 91% to $230 million.
“We are reaping the benefits of our focus on cash,” said Hill.
Petra had a consolidated net debt at year-end of $40.6 million, 82% down from last year’s $228.2 million.
Meanwhile, Hill said conditions in the diamond market markedly improved as demand resumed following the pandemic, particularly during the 2021/22 festive season and contributed to their 41.5% increase in year-on-year like-for-like rough diamond prices.
“The global constraints to production, as mines close or transition from open pit to underground, continues and underpins the structural supply deficit which is expected to persist for some time,” he said.
“While the effects of the current conflict in Ukraine have led to difficult economic conditions globally, diamond pricing to date has remained robust.”
