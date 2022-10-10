NGT halts mining activities in ESZ of Madhav National Park in India

Today News

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stopped mining in the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) of Madhav National Park in Madhya Pradesh State in India, according to a news report in ‘downtoearth.org.in’.

According to the report, NGT’s Madhya Pradesh bench has restrained MP’s mining department from granting a lease for mining operations in the area. The order was given on September 21, 2022.

Advertisements were published for leasing out mining sites that fall within a two-kilometre range from the ESZ of the park, the joint panel found. It raised the question of the permissibility of mining in the such sites.

Mining had previously taken place at the sites and there was overburden in the area, the NGT said in the panel report.

In mining, overburden is the material that lies above an area that lends itself to economical exploitation. Pits were created due to mining activity and rainwater had accumulated in the same.

As per the report, the bench ordered the mining and geology department of the state and collector of Shivpuri, to restrain from granting any mining lease and executing any mining lease deed in respect of the survey numbers in question and also in the areas falling within ESZ.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





