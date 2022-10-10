Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
10 october 2022
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
NGT halts mining activities in ESZ of Madhav National Park in India
According to the report, NGT’s Madhya Pradesh bench has restrained MP’s mining department from granting a lease for mining operations in the area. The order was given on September 21, 2022.
Advertisements were published for leasing out mining sites that fall within a two-kilometre range from the ESZ of the park, the joint panel found. It raised the question of the permissibility of mining in the such sites.
Mining had previously taken place at the sites and there was overburden in the area, the NGT said in the panel report.
In mining, overburden is the material that lies above an area that lends itself to economical exploitation. Pits were created due to mining activity and rainwater had accumulated in the same.
As per the report, the bench ordered the mining and geology department of the state and collector of Shivpuri, to restrain from granting any mining lease and executing any mining lease deed in respect of the survey numbers in question and also in the areas falling within ESZ.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished