Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
Yesterday
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
SOKOLOV increased its network by 1.6 times in 2022
In September, three new stores were launched in Moscow and the Moscow region, one each in Samara and Kursk. At the same time, the brand continues to open in the jewelry hypermarket format: in September, one of the largest SOKOLOV retail facilities with an area of 220 sq.m. was launched in the Maxi shopping center in Kirov.
Not only jewelry from the brand's latest collections are available at all SOKOLOV retail outlets, but also new services – subscription under the Privilege program (the opportunity to exchange goods for two years and after-sale service) and trade-in (acceptance of jewelry scrap at the expense of the cost of new jewelry).
"In the third quarter of 2022 SOKOLOV opened 18 new stores, and also began restarting previously opened outlets in an updated design, expanding their area wherever possible," says Vyacheslav Kornilov, director of the SOKOLOV retail chain. - So, in September, after modernization, the SOKOLOV flagship was reopened in the Aviapark shopping center in Moscow. In accordance with our strategy, the brand's network will be expanded to 500 stores by the end of the year."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished