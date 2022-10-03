SOKOLOV increased its network by 1.6 times in 2022

SOKOLOV jewelry brand has increased its retail network to 411 stores, 6 of them were opened in September. In just 9 months since the beginning of the year, the network has grown 1.6 times.

In September, three new stores were launched in Moscow and the Moscow region, one each in Samara and Kursk. At the same time, the brand continues to open in the jewelry hypermarket format: in September, one of the largest SOKOLOV retail facilities with an area of 220 sq.m. was launched in the Maxi shopping center in Kirov.

Not only jewelry from the brand's latest collections are available at all SOKOLOV retail outlets, but also new services – subscription under the Privilege program (the opportunity to exchange goods for two years and after-sale service) and trade-in (acceptance of jewelry scrap at the expense of the cost of new jewelry).

"In the third quarter of 2022 SOKOLOV opened 18 new stores, and also began restarting previously opened outlets in an updated design, expanding their area wherever possible," says Vyacheslav Kornilov, director of the SOKOLOV retail chain. - So, in September, after modernization, the SOKOLOV flagship was reopened in the Aviapark shopping center in Moscow. In accordance with our strategy, the brand's network will be expanded to 500 stores by the end of the year."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





