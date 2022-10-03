Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
Yesterday
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Russia's Ministry of Finance predicts an increase in prices for diamonds
According to him, the difference between the purchase and sale price will ensure the attractiveness of investments in diamonds compared to other instruments. Moiseev stressed that non-cash investments in currencies are "static", and conditions for foreign currency deposits will not improve, while the capital intensity of cash currency is quite low.
"Diamonds are a very capital–intensive object for savings. For an investment product, it is very important to understand that a person can not only buy at a price close to the market, but also sell at a price close to the market. Accordingly, the fact that Alrosa will provide a competitive spread between the purchase and sale price will make investments attractive compared to other similar products," Moiseev said.
Earlier, Valery Yemelyanov, an expert on the stock market of BCS World of Investments, said that after the abolition of VAT on gold and diamonds, new instruments were opened to Russians that can replace foreign currency deposits. There are two ways to buy investment diamonds: large stones and a basket of small cut.
As the expert explained, diamonds are a "capricious" tool: the price movement depends on color, gloss, transparency and even world fashion. And often it happens in the opposite direction. In addition, a fresh cut from the mine is unpredictable in terms of quality. Thus, the expert noted that this is a dubious story for investors.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished