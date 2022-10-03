Russia's Ministry of Finance predicts an increase in prices for diamonds

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation considers investments in diamonds promising – their value will grow and resist the growth of inflation. This was said by the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Alexey Moiseev, m24.ru writes.

According to him, the difference between the purchase and sale price will ensure the attractiveness of investments in diamonds compared to other instruments. Moiseev stressed that non-cash investments in currencies are "static", and conditions for foreign currency deposits will not improve, while the capital intensity of cash currency is quite low.

"Diamonds are a very capital–intensive object for savings. For an investment product, it is very important to understand that a person can not only buy at a price close to the market, but also sell at a price close to the market. Accordingly, the fact that Alrosa will provide a competitive spread between the purchase and sale price will make investments attractive compared to other similar products," Moiseev said.

Earlier, Valery Yemelyanov, an expert on the stock market of BCS World of Investments, said that after the abolition of VAT on gold and diamonds, new instruments were opened to Russians that can replace foreign currency deposits. There are two ways to buy investment diamonds: large stones and a basket of small cut.

As the expert explained, diamonds are a "capricious" tool: the price movement depends on color, gloss, transparency and even world fashion. And often it happens in the opposite direction. In addition, a fresh cut from the mine is unpredictable in terms of quality. Thus, the expert noted that this is a dubious story for investors.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





