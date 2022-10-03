Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Pink diamond sells for $57.73 mn in Sotheby’s Hong Kong
Image credit: Sotheby's
The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star has fetched $57.73 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong as one of the most valuable diamonds ever sold at the auction. The cushion-shaped fancy vivid pink internally flawless diamond beat pre-sale estimates at a price per carat record for any diamond.
It also become the second most valuable jewel or gemstone ever sold at auction, behind the record-breaking 59.60-carat CTF Pink Star, which generated US$71.2 million at Sotheby’s in April 2017.
The discovery of a gem-quality pink diamond of any size is an extremely rare occurrence, but even more so in the past two years, with the official closure of the Argyle mine in Australia, which was responsible for the world's largest supply of pink diamonds, according to Sotheby's.
The Williamson Pink Star diamond was named in homage to a 23.60-carat diamond given as a wedding present to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1947 by Canadian geologist and royalist, Dr. John Thorburn Williamson, who owned the Mwadui mine in Tanzania where it was discovered.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished