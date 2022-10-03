Exclusive
Coloured diamonds are the best investment option if anyone would like to invest in diamonds
Dr Sergio Calqueiro, the President and Managing Director of the Dubai-based ‘Foz Gold & Diamonds Trading’ has been dealing in polished diamonds, gold, Import & Export, International trade and development for the past six-plus years. Sergio is also the...
Yesterday
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Anglo-American appoints new De Beers CEO, co-chairperson
The diversified group said that Cleaver was also appointed as co-chairperson of De Beers.
Anglo-American chief executive Duncan Wanblad, who is also the chairperson of De Beers, said Cook brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience, gained mainly at BP and Equinor.
“I believe Al's multi-disciplinary strategic skillset and strong personal conviction and values are ideally suited to the nature of De Beers, a global business that spans much of the spectrum from exploration and mining to Bond Street and Madison Avenue," he said.
Wanblad said Cleaver led De Beers with distinction, evolving the company's strategic vision to ensure that consumers' desire for diamond jewellery is at the very heart of decision-making across the diamond pipeline while leading a safety transformation to ensure employee safety and wellbeing are recognised as the priority and shared responsibility.
“He has successfully steered De Beers through a period of considerable change over the last six years, including leading the way through technology to provide consumers with absolute assurance of the ethical provenance of their diamonds,” he said.
Meanwhile, Cook said he is passionate about bringing enduring economic, social and environmental value to host countries and communities.
“I deeply recognise the importance of De Beers' approach to responsible mining - most notably in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa,” he said.
“It is our responsibility to work with the industry on continuing to fulfil the true promise of diamonds."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished