Anglo-American appoints new De Beers CEO, co-chairperson

Anglo-American has appointed Al Cook as the chief executive of its 85%-owned De Beers Group, taking over from Bruce Cleaver with effect from early 2023.

The diversified group said that Cleaver was also appointed as co-chairperson of De Beers.

Anglo-American chief executive Duncan Wanblad, who is also the chairperson of De Beers, said Cook brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience, gained mainly at BP and Equinor.

“I believe Al's multi-disciplinary strategic skillset and strong personal conviction and values are ideally suited to the nature of De Beers, a global business that spans much of the spectrum from exploration and mining to Bond Street and Madison Avenue," he said.

Wanblad said Cleaver led De Beers with distinction, evolving the company's strategic vision to ensure that consumers' desire for diamond jewellery is at the very heart of decision-making across the diamond pipeline while leading a safety transformation to ensure employee safety and wellbeing are recognised as the priority and shared responsibility.

“He has successfully steered De Beers through a period of considerable change over the last six years, including leading the way through technology to provide consumers with absolute assurance of the ethical provenance of their diamonds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cook said he is passionate about bringing enduring economic, social and environmental value to host countries and communities.

“I deeply recognise the importance of De Beers' approach to responsible mining - most notably in Botswana, Namibia and South Africa,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to work with the industry on continuing to fulfil the true promise of diamonds."



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





