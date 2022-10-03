Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Price decline fueling diamond trade uncertainty
The RapNet Diamond Index for 1-carat diamonds fell 3.8% in September. Having declined 9.7% in the third quarter, it was down 3% from the beginning of the year as of October 1.
Polished inventory levels remain high despite the drop in rough supply following sanctions on Russian miner Alrosa. The number of diamonds on RapNet came to 1.88 million on October 1, a 10% rise year on year. Inventory grew as trading slowed in the third quarter. Manufacturers’ large rough purchases at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 also contributed to the buildup.
Rough demand declined in September. Manufacturers had enough inventory to see them through Diwali, which falls on October 24. De Beers kept rough prices stable at its September sight. Goods were selling at lower premiums on the secondary market; prices fell at rough auctions as buyers left large quantities of goods on the table.
The Jewellery & Gem World Singapore show, which took place in September, boosted Far East sentiment. However, Chinese demand remains sluggish. Consumers there are being more frugal amid continued Covid-19 restrictions.
US jewelers are optimistic for the holiday season but hesitant to buy inventory while polished prices are declining. Retailers are taking more goods on memo and demanding shorter delivery times from suppliers.
Mastercard expects jewelry sales to rise 2.2% in November-December. For many, the holiday season begins in October, as more shoppers are making early purchases to avoid the last-minute rush. Jewelers are focused on enhancing their sales propositions by combining digital and in-store platforms and tapping into their suppliers’ online inventory. This caters to consumers’ desire for greater convenience and a more interactive shopping experience.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished