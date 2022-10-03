India raises import duty on platinum to 15.4%

The Indian government has announced through a notification dated 3 October 2022 that it has raised total import duty on platinum to 15.4% from 10.75%, seeking to bring parity in import duty structure between gold and platinum, according to a Reuters report.

In July 2022, the government raised import duty on gold to 15%, but kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75%.

India's platinum imports in September jumped multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum but registered the purchases with customs as platinum alloy to avoid paying higher duties.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





