What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Paul Zimnisky сomments on the diamond and jewelry market
Industry analyst Paul Zimnisky notes that the diamond market was in short supply from the second half of 2021 to early-2022, as record demand for natural diamonds in 2021 outpaced new production and existing inventories. This dynamic pushed rough diamond prices up 30%-plus last year.
However, following aggressive restocking by the supply chain earlier this year, global economic uncertainty and further pandemic-related lockdowns in China have subsequently softened diamond demand and thus prices.
That said, diamond prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels and multi-decade-high producer cost inflation combined with restrictions on the global trade of Russian diamonds is expected to support diamond prices going into next year.
Zimnisky clarified that consumers should not expect discounts on natural diamonds this holiday season as jewelers are not sitting on significant levels of excess inventory, although the industry should be better stocked than last year.
“If anything, diamond and gold mining companies have seen their production costs skyrocket this year, as everything from labor, to fuel to consumable and insurance costs are up in some cases high double-digit percentages. These cost increases are being passed along through the supply chain,” said Zimnisky.
On the retail front, “jewelry, notably, precious metals and stones, have historically performed relatively well in high inflationary environments, which I believe will allow diamonds and jewelry as a category outperform this holiday season,” he added.
“If we see demand this holiday season that is anywhere in-line with last year, it will cap another very strong year for the industry, especially given the externalities,” Zimnisky concluded.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished