ALROSA escapes EU sanctions

ALROSA was not included in the final agreement on the new package of EU sanctions that was adopted on Wednesday in Brussels, EUobserver reports noting that "the EU is giving Russia carte blanche to keep selling diamonds to Antwerp and the rest of Europe, despite grave escalation in Ukraine."

The company is not on the list of 29 individuals and seven entities facing an EU ban and asset freeze, according to EU documents. “The Belgian foreign ministry declined to comment on the Alrosa U-turn, but it comes after Belgian diplomats and Antwerp Diamond Centre lobbyists had warned that striking at Russia's diamond exports would cost thousands of jobs in the city, which hosts the world's biggest diamond exchange,” EUobserver said in its correspondence.

It also notes that this change of heart marks a defeat for the Baltic states, Ireland, and Poland, which had first endorsed a total diamond ban, then a non-industrial diamond ban, then the Alrosa listing, before backing down.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





