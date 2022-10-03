Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Newfield recovers 4,530 ct at Tongo in FY 2022
It said the quality of diamonds is high with on-site classification determining that the gem diamond content is estimated at 80% of the run of mine production.
Newfield also said that its first Tongo diamond mine sale achieved $262 per carat or $1,4 million from 5,128 carats sold.
It also sold 203 carats from a discontinued alluvial operation in Sierra Leone.
This brought the total stones sold to 5,330 carats at an average price of $269 per carat.
The average price per carat recorded exceeded the modelled diamond price of $222 per carat for the Tongo Mine.
The Tongo Mine entered production earlier this year.
Newfield recently raised about $1 million from the issue of 2,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.35 per share.
The funds are meant for continued development of Tongo.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished