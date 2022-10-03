Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Marula invests in high-grade copper mining project in Tanzania
The licences are valid for seven years and are located in Kinusi in Mpwapwa District in the Dodoma Region of central Tanzania.
“The investment with Takela on their Licences and their small scale and high-grade copper mining activities add to our portfolio of investments in green transition metal assets,” said Marula chief executive Jason Brewer.
“Copper in Africa is a natural fit for Marula and our strategy given its use in electric vehicles and the associated infrastructure, and renewable energy such as wind turbines, and its location.”
Marula will advance funds to Takela to allow them to complete additional exploration and expansion and development on the Licences and to the current small-scale mining activities.
On-site investigations by the company’s management during the due diligence period identified a potential high-grade and shallow copper ore body that appears to extend for over one kilometre and remains open in all directions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished