Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
India’s September platinum imports increase multifold due to misuse of differential import duties
In July, New Delhi raised the import duty on gold to 15% but kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75 %. This allowed importers to explore the loophole in the system. Initially, in August, they imported a small quantity with 3% platinum and got cleared from Delhi customs as a platinum alloy. Later, they brought in more gold as platinum and soon other refiners and trade houses joined them, which lifted India's platinum imports to around 27 tonnes in September 2022 from 1.14 tonnes in September 2021. In entire 2021 India had imported 10.59 tonnes of platinum. As per the report, a Dubai-based bullion dealer told Reuters that Dubai-based gold refiners that were mixing 2% to 5% platinum into gold bars exclusively for Indian buyers.
Surendra Mehta, Secretary at the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) suggests that the Indian government should promptly raise the import duty on platinum to 15% to stop this practice of importing gold under the guise of platinum.
Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a Hyderabad-based bullion merchant said: “India is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold and relies on imports to fulfil most of its requirements. Traders are paying a 4.25% lower duty for gold imports classified as platinum. This is giving them the advantage to offer discounts over rival suppliers."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished