Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Trader Paloma Precious DMCC completes first transaction with UAE bank
Ahmed Bin Sulayem added: “We are delighted to have successfully closed the first transaction for the newly launched products. The transaction highlights the nature of products we are bringing to the markets – relevant, innovative and highly accessible to key market participants. We expect more such transactions with banks and financial institutions as we continue to bring products that can provide liquidity for traders to the markets.”
Both the newly launched products can be traded on the DGCX EOS Trader platform, where traders manage risk, protect value and grow portfolios by buying and selling commodity and currency derivatives.
Gold that is delivered under the Spot Gold Contract shall be of a fineness of 995.0 parts per thousand and be of “UAE Good Delivery” quality specification within the chain of custody, as determined by DMCC. The DGCX clearing house acts as the central counterparty to all transactions. This continues the UAE’s commitment to embedding the very highest international gold standards into the region.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished