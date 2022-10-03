Jewellery Arabia 2022 slated for Nov 22-26, 2022 in Bahrain

Jewellery Arabia 2022, the Middle East’s premier jewellery and watch event, is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary at the newly constructed Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir.

The event is scheduled to take place from 22-26 November 2022, boasting widened shopping walkways, improved exhibitor and visitor experience, and the launch of Scent Arabia for the first time in the Kingdom.

Spanning across 54,000 sqm, the new state-of-the-art venue will provide visitors with access to a wider range of renowned exhibitors from highly coveted regional and international brands, and new brands taking part for the first time ever, as well as various food and beverage retail outlets and more.

The highly anticipated event will include a traditional Bahraini ‘Gold Souq’, dedicated zones for watches, pearls, up-and-coming designers and pre-loved items.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





