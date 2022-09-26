Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
Yesterday
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Galiano reinstates mineral reserves at Asanko Gold Mine
It said overall weighted average gold recoveries of 87% were achieved for the Esaase deposit.
These results support past test work and are in line with metallurgical recoveries previously assigned to the deposit.
"On the back of this programme, in-house test work and recent plant optimisations, we can conclude that although a portion of the Esaase deposit is prone to lower recovery, the relative contribution of this material is not significant and can be effectively managed on a go-forward basis,” said company chief executive Matt Badylak.
“These results now pave the way to reinstate Mineral Reserves for the Asanko Gold Mine which will be described in the upcoming feasibility study technical report prepared in full by independent consultants.”
He said this work is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished