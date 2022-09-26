Galiano reinstates mineral reserves at Asanko Gold Mine

Galiano Gold has completed metallurgical test work on the Esaase deposit at the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, which showed positive results, paving the way to reinstate mineral reserves at the gold mine.

It said overall weighted average gold recoveries of 87% were achieved for the Esaase deposit.

These results support past test work and are in line with metallurgical recoveries previously assigned to the deposit.

"On the back of this programme, in-house test work and recent plant optimisations, we can conclude that although a portion of the Esaase deposit is prone to lower recovery, the relative contribution of this material is not significant and can be effectively managed on a go-forward basis,” said company chief executive Matt Badylak.

“These results now pave the way to reinstate Mineral Reserves for the Asanko Gold Mine which will be described in the upcoming feasibility study technical report prepared in full by independent consultants.”

He said this work is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





