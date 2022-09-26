Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
Yesterday
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage agreement with unions
The leadership of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) declared a dispute which has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation.
Sibanye-Stillwater presented inflation linked, five-year offer comprising fixed average annual wage increases of 6% and above for bargaining unit employees for three years, followed by consumer price index (CPI)-linked agreements in four and five years, as well as notable increases in benefits.
Basic wages for entry-level employees have increased on average by over 90% since 2013, compared with a compound increase in CPI of approximately 45% over the period.
It said the current offer will result in further meaningful gains for employees, with entry-level employees on average achieving a basic wage of over R20,000 per month and a total cost to the company of more than R34,000 per month by year five, or a basic wage of approximately R250,000 per annum and an annual average total cost to the company of approximately R410,000.
“We remain committed to achieving a fair and sustainable agreement and avoiding prolonged negotiations as agreed upfront with the unions,” said company chief regional (Southern Africa) officer Richard Stewart.
“It is concerning that despite overwhelming support for the offer by employees and union representatives at the operations, AMCU national leadership has again chosen to ignore their members. We will continue to act in the interest of all stakeholders.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished