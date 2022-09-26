Sibanye-Stillwater reaches wage agreement with unions

Sibanye-Stillwater has reached a wage and benefits agreement with two of the three recognised unions at its South Africa Platinum Group Metals (PGM) operations, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and UASA.

The leadership of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) declared a dispute which has been referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation.

Sibanye-Stillwater presented inflation linked, five-year offer comprising fixed average annual wage increases of 6% and above for bargaining unit employees for three years, followed by consumer price index (CPI)-linked agreements in four and five years, as well as notable increases in benefits.

Basic wages for entry-level employees have increased on average by over 90% since 2013, compared with a compound increase in CPI of approximately 45% over the period.

It said the current offer will result in further meaningful gains for employees, with entry-level employees on average achieving a basic wage of over R20,000 per month and a total cost to the company of more than R34,000 per month by year five, or a basic wage of approximately R250,000 per annum and an annual average total cost to the company of approximately R410,000.

“We remain committed to achieving a fair and sustainable agreement and avoiding prolonged negotiations as agreed upfront with the unions,” said company chief regional (Southern Africa) officer Richard Stewart.

“It is concerning that despite overwhelming support for the offer by employees and union representatives at the operations, AMCU national leadership has again chosen to ignore their members. We will continue to act in the interest of all stakeholders.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





