Lucapa receives A$3.1 mln loan repayment from Lulo

Lucapa Diamond has received another A$3.1 million tranche from Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) following the National Bank of Angola's approval to repatriate the full alluvial investment loan.

SML shareholders approved a A$14.0 million loan repayment to Lucapa at its 2021 annual general meeting.

Lucapa has now received A$6.0 million in two tranches since BNA approved to repatriate the alluvial investment loan.

The latest payment reduced the amount owing by SML to Lucapa to about A$32 million.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





