What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
DGCX launches new Physical Gold Futures & Spot Gold Contracts
The launch of the two products provides traders and financial institutions the ability to use physical gold as collateral to access affordable sources of short-term lending, backed by the guarantee provided through the Exchange clearing house acting as central counterparty.
The products are designed such that they can be used together by traders, similar to a repurchase agreement (“Repo"), to get short-term liquidity from banks through the spot gold markets while opposite physical future trade is done at the same time for the trader to receive their gold back and the bank to get their funds. The products are available now for trading.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DGCX, said: “Over the last year, gold has become a solid top tier asset class globally as banks have increasingly started to accept it as collateral from traders and institutions looking for liquidity in the markets. The UAE is a regional financial hub and commodities trading, especially gold, is a crucial asset driving volumes in the markets. By launching new physical gold futures and spot gold contracts, we are offering greater choice to participants that operate in the commodities market. The move, which offers tremendous potential for traders, brokers, banks and financial institutions, reflects our commitment to continuously facilitate access to high-quality products and services for our members.”
