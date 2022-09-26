Norilsk Nickel is leading sustainability ratings

Norilsk Nickel took the first place in the rating assessing the responsibility of companies to society in the Non-Ferrous Metals and Mining category published by the AK&M rating agency.The share of Norilsk Nickel's social costs - paid salaries, taxes and charity - in the total revenue is 38.2%. This figure is the highest in the industry and is based on an analysis by the AK&M rating agency of an extensive data set provided by 48 companies.The company also ranked third in the AK&M carbon footprint rating in the non-ferrous metallurgy and mining category with 7.78 tons of specific direct greenhouse gas emissions per 1 million rubles of revenue.The list of the largest Russian companies is built on the ranking of the indicator for specific greenhouse gas emissions by companies showing how much greenhouse gases enter the atmosphere when each of the assessed companies produces a value of 1 million rubles. Norilsk Nickel ranked third in the Non-Ferrous Metals and Mining category and 12th in the Largest Holdings category with 7.78 tons of specific direct greenhouse gas emissions per 1 million rubles of revenue.

ABOUT THE COMANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Norilsk Nickel fully supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Company considers social responsibility and commitment to the principles of sustainable development as one of the pillars of operational efficiency and business development. Nornickel seeks to continuously improve its activities in the areas of environmental protection, human rights, health and safety, environmental impact assessment, and biodiversity preservation. The company spent RUB 221.5 billion on SDG-linked projects in 2021.