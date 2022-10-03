Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
03 october 2022
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
Mexico-focused miners bullish on silver despite price slump
Silver miners have seen margins dip as prices plummeted to US$17.77/oz at the start of September, bnamericas.com said. The metal has regained some ground, trading in the US$18-19/oz range in the last week, but some experts are warning of further potential falls in the near term.
“There are factors that have emerged over the last few months that suggest gold and silver prices have some further downside potential at least in the short term,” CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian.
Capital Economics expects silver to end the year at US$18/oz, in part due to weak demand from the electronics industry, while BMO Capital Markets lowered its 2023 average price forecast by 6% to US$19.90/oz, Kitco News reported.
“But 3-5 years from now, we’re going to have higher silver prices,” said Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver, which has two primary silver mines and three silver projects in the country.
This rise will be driven by growing demand from increased electrification, including in electronic devices, electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels.
“With governments around the world pushing electric cars, and some cities banning fuel combustion cars, the automotive sector is going to have to produce a lot more electric cars, so that’s going to consume a lot of silver,” said Keith Neumeyer, CEO at First Majestic Silver, which operates the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada silver-gold mines in Mexico.
Mexico is the world’s dominant silver producer, with output of 5,600t (180Moz) in 2021, with Peru third at 3,000t, and Chile, Bolivia and Argentina all in the top 10, according to the US Geological Survey.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished