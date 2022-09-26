Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Kruger Diamond Traders successfully concludes its inaugural rough diamond tender in Dubai, UAE
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC recently concluded its inaugural rough diamond tender in the prestigious Almas Tower in Dubai, UAE. The tender which lasted 6 days comprised of original African mix assortments of approximately 45,000 carats. More than 150 companies from all across the world successfully participated in the week long tender and placed their bids. The tender which closed on 29th September not only recorded a strong attendance but also competitive bidding covering the entire range of the rough diamond industry i.e., manufacturers, traders and retailers.
Companies from India, Belgium, UAE, Israel, Hong Kong, Far East, South Africa and USA participated.
More than 75% of the lots received above average prices despite the weak market sentiment ahead of Diwali and were successfully sold.
The highlights of the tender were the 51.18 carat Fancy Yellow, 9.76 carat and 9.54 carat Fancy Pink which were sold at above current market levels.
Speaking at the overall success of their inaugural tender in Dubai, the management of Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC said, “We are extremely proud that our first ever rough diamond tender in DMCC achieved several records. We would like to thank DMCC and DDE for hosting us, our dedicated clients and everybody who participated in making the tender a success. The success of the tender reflected the originality and the quality which will be the benchmark of all future Kruger Dubai tenders.”
Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC will host its next tender at Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) at Almas Tower from 18th – 22nd November, 2022.
For bookings, kindly contact: bookings@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com
For press enquiries, kindly contact: media@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished