Kruger Diamond Traders successfully concludes its inaugural rough diamond tender in Dubai, UAE

Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC recently concluded its inaugural rough diamond tender in the prestigious Almas Tower in Dubai, UAE. The tender which lasted 6 days comprised of original African mix assortments of approximately 45,000 carats. More than 150 companies from all across the world successfully participated in the week long tender and placed their bids. The tender which closed on 29th September not only recorded a strong attendance but also competitive bidding covering the entire range of the rough diamond industry i.e., manufacturers, traders and retailers.Companies from India, Belgium, UAE, Israel, Hong Kong, Far East, South Africa and USA participated.More than 75% of the lots received above average prices despite the weak market sentiment ahead of Diwali and were successfully sold.The highlights of the tender were the 51.18 carat Fancy Yellow, 9.76 carat and 9.54 carat Fancy Pink which were sold at above current market levels.Speaking at the overall success of their inaugural tender in Dubai, the management of Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC said, “We are extremely proud that our first ever rough diamond tender in DMCC achieved several records. We would like to thank DMCC and DDE for hosting us, our dedicated clients and everybody who participated in making the tender a success. The success of the tender reflected the originality and the quality which will be the benchmark of all future Kruger Dubai tenders.”Kruger Diamond Traders DMCC will host its next tender at Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) at Almas Tower from 18th – 22nd November, 2022.For bookings, kindly contact: bookings@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com For press enquiries, kindly contact: media@dubai.krugerdiamondtraders.com