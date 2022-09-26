SUNLIGHT – winner of the IJA Jewelry Awards 2022

Jewelry chain No. 1 SUNLIGHT became the winner of the IIFA Awards 2022 jewelry award at the annual IBA Conf XIX conference.

The award ceremony took place on September 26.

The company received an award in the nomination "Driver of the Year" for the updated corporate identity and mobile application.

The annual IJA Awards is an international jewelry award, the main task of which is to highlight and reward the leading players in the jewelry market.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







