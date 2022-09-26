Exclusive
What Jagersfontein diamond mine staff should have done to avoid the dam wall collapse
A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province recently collapsed twice within two weeks, killing one person and damaging properties. The dam at the disused mine held liquid waste from a tailings reprocessing operation...
Yesterday
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
GIA scientists use diamond to unlock secrets within the Earth
A team of researchers from GIA and other institutions were able to gain incredible insight into the deep mantle, 660 km below the surface, by examining a diamond that in fact did ride a volcanic eruption to the surface.
Led by Dr. Tingting Gu, a GIA post-doctoral research fellow at the time of the research and now at Purdue University, the researchers, including GIA’s vice president of research and development Dr. Wuyi Wang, examined an exceptionally rare type IaB diamond from the Karowe mine in Botswana.
The 1.5 ct, D-color diamond’s inclusions, examined using advanced, non-destructive methods including FTIR, Raman spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction, revealed that water can be found at least across the earth transition zone, 410 – 670 km deep, and into the lower mantle that is more than 670 Km deep.
When the diamond was submitted to GIA for evaluation, researchers were intrigued by its unusual inclusions. These turned out to be very rare hydrous or water-bearing minerals, suggesting the presence of water far deeper in the earth than previously believed.
Speaking about the research, Dr. Wang said, “Mineral inclusions in diamonds are the only materials from the earth’s interior that we can analyze directly. The study of these minerals offers unique opportunities to understand the chemistry of the Earth’s interior. GIA has been actively contributing to this fundamental research.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished