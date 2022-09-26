Gemfields boosts H1 emeralds output, revenue

Gemfields produced 19.2 million carats in the first six months of the year from the Kagem mine in Zambia compared to 10.3 million carats, a year earlier.

Operations in the first half of 2022 were geared towards expediting the more fruitful sections of the Chama pit, whilst opening other contacts for mining later in the year to diversify the operation.

Production activities saw controlled blasting in ore zones using small diameter drill holes, chiselling the in-situ ground and manual picking the run of mine at contact points, which allows for preservation of the larger sized gemstones.

Gemfields said it realised revenues of $85.2 million from the emeralds, a record high for Kagem.

Kagem generated earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $47.8 million.

The 41 auctions of Kagem gemstones held since July 2009 have generated $835.3 million in total revenues.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished





