Exclusive

“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council

Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...

26 september 2022

Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy

Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...

19 september 2022

Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally

Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.

12 september 2022

Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets

Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...

05 september 2022

There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs

Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...

29 august 2022

Gemfields boosts H1 emeralds output, revenue

Today
News
Gemfields produced 19.2 million carats in the first six months of the year from the Kagem mine in Zambia compared to 10.3 million carats, a year earlier.
Operations in the first half of 2022 were geared towards expediting the more fruitful sections of the Chama pit, whilst opening other contacts for mining later in the year to diversify the operation. 
Production activities saw controlled blasting in ore zones using small diameter drill holes, chiselling the in-situ ground and manual picking the run of mine at contact points, which allows for preservation of the larger sized gemstones. 
Gemfields said it realised revenues of $85.2 million from the emeralds, a record high for Kagem. 
Kagem generated earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $47.8 million. 
The 41 auctions of Kagem gemstones held since July 2009 have generated $835.3 million in total revenues.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, in Zimbabwe, Rough&Polished


Print version