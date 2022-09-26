BHP investment offer of $10 bn to Chile to conclude shortly

BHP Group, which operates the world’s biggest copper mine in Chile, has announced that the Chilean regulatory uncertainties that have held up some investments in the country are dissipating. BHP had offered $10 billion to develop more resources in the country, if those uncertainties are finally resolved.

Huge investments are needed to help boost global supply at a time when demand for the wiring metal is set to rise as the world turns away from fossil fuels. Chile’s push for a bigger share of mining profit to address inequalities, are part of the copper market’s growing supply-side challenges

According to BHP, deposits around the world are getting trickier and pricier to find and develop, while there’s heightened scrutiny of environmental and social issues. Surging inflation, rising interest rates and global recession fears that have brought down commodity prices in recent months are adding to investment barriers.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau Rough&Polished





