“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
29 august 2022
BHP investment offer of $10 bn to Chile to conclude shortly
Huge investments are needed to help boost global supply at a time when demand for the wiring metal is set to rise as the world turns away from fossil fuels. Chile’s push for a bigger share of mining profit to address inequalities, are part of the copper market’s growing supply-side challenges
According to BHP, deposits around the world are getting trickier and pricier to find and develop, while there’s heightened scrutiny of environmental and social issues. Surging inflation, rising interest rates and global recession fears that have brought down commodity prices in recent months are adding to investment barriers.
