“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
TAGS presents smaller tender in September due to uncertain market conditions
According to TAGS, the industry was facing own specific issues currently. A stagnant Chinese market, and a cautious consumer globally represent just a couple of the problems in a pipeline of growing rough and polished stocks, liquidity shortages and high interest rates.
In addition, factories in India will close in the third week of October, for around three weeks for the Diwali holiday, and manufacturers will hope that post Diwali, the overall situation might show some positive signs in the lead up to the Christmas season.
Several other tenders scheduled to take place in early October in Dubai have been postponed. But, despite this situation, buyers are looking to view rough, but price is key.
Before the tender, it was reported that rough prices in the market had softened by between 5-10% in some areas, particularly in +3gr, while smaller goods and cheaper quality ranges have fared better. We were also informed that all goods from leading mining houses in these ranges, were trading below cost.
Given the market situation, Trans Atlantic Gem Sales were pleased to present a smaller than average tender of around $25m, containing a full range of sizes in predominantly better qualities.
Unfortunately, approximately 45% of goods were withdrawn reflecting the difficult market conditions, and having fallen short of reserve prices.
Sales were made to 40 companies and our results were indicative of the prices achieved by the market, with +3gr ranges being most affected. Goods in smaller sizes and cheaper ranges held prices in line with last month.
