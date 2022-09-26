Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Copper production to show “strong and consistent” growth for next decade
Fitch expects global copper mine production to increase by an average annual rate of 3.2% over 2022–2031, with annual output rising from 21.9mnt in 2022 to 29.2mnt by 2031 boosted by elevated copper prices and a positive demand outlook.
Chile
The market researcher says top producer Chile will show a slight decline in the short term due to ongoing drought affecting mines such as Anglo American’s Los Bronces and Antofagasta’s Los Pelambres operations, labour action at state-owned Codelco and unforeseen maintenance at Vale’s mines.
However, longer term the country, which is responsible for a quarter of global production, will experience strong growth led by large scale miners. BHP is adding substantially to Escondida’s output following the end of covid restrictions, Teck Resources’ Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project is expected to complete construction around the end of 2022, while Codelco is undertaking a $1.6 billion project to overhaul its Salvadore mine and add 47 years to its mine life.
“Downside risks to long-term production stem from the possibility of a mining sector tax, which President Gabriel Boric is pursuing. Nevertheless, given significant opposition in Congress to the original proposals, we expect the impact on output to be limited,” says Fitch.
China
Fitch expects Chinese copper mine production growth to slow sharply from an average growth rate of 6.9% over the past decade to 1.0% through 2031 due to the shutdown of low grade mines and delayed capacity expansions.
Ramp ups at new projects, including Yunnan Copper’s Pulang mine and Zijin Mining’s Qulong complex will offset declines elsewhere.
Peru
Fitch expects Peruvian output growth to slow dramatically in the near term from its earlier estimates due to community protests affecting key mines including MMG’s Las Bambas and Southern Copper Corp’s Cuajone mines. The authors of the report do not anticipate that annual production will reach pre-covid levels until 2024.
China will play an increasingly important role in Peru’s copper sector, says Fitch, pointing to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mines forecast of a total of $10.2 billion to be invested by Chinese firms in five mining projects over the next 10 years.
DRC
The Democratic Republic of the Congo, thanks mainly to Ivanhoe Mines and Zijin Mining’s giant Kamoa-Kakula mine expansion, will exceed annual production of 2 million tonnes for the first time next year and reach nearly 3 million tonnes in 2031.
Glencore’s restart of the Mutanda copper-cobalt mine and China Minmetals’ Deziwa project, held with state-owned Gecamines will further add to the central African nation’s strong growth.
Price slump
The copper price has been in retreat since hitting all-time highs in March and was last trading at $3.28 a pound ($7,230 a tonne) in New York, a 10-week low.
Fitch expects prices to average $8,400 a tonne in 2023 and $11,500 a tonne by 2031 as a long-term structural deficit emerges due to the very strong long-term demand outlook.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished