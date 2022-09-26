Nornickel’s Board of Directors decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on November 24, 2022. The EGM agenda is the election of a new Board of Directors. The EGM record date has been set on October 11, 2022.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished