Alrosa finds 22 new diamond deposits in Zimbabwe – report

Alrosa has discovered 22 new diamond deposits in Zimbabwe, according to media reports citing the country’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Bloomberg reports that Harare will only limit the Russian diamond company to work on only two of the diamond deposits.

Mnangagwa said during a business meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that the rest will be made available to other investors.

A 2019 agreement signed between Alrosa and the state-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation to jointly explore gems in the country made room for the diamond giant to receive 40 claims.

Alrosa Zimbabwe was initially awarded 25 prospecting concessions in Zimbabwe.

It was awarded additional 15 diamond prospecting concessions in September 2021.

The bulk of them were located in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces.

Alrosa has a 70% stake in Alrosa Zim while the remaining 30% is owned by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company ZCDC).

Alrosa Zim had been conducting preliminary exploration work for commercially viable primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





