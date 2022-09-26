Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Alrosa finds 22 new diamond deposits in Zimbabwe – report
Bloomberg reports that Harare will only limit the Russian diamond company to work on only two of the diamond deposits.
Mnangagwa said during a business meeting held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York that the rest will be made available to other investors.
A 2019 agreement signed between Alrosa and the state-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation to jointly explore gems in the country made room for the diamond giant to receive 40 claims.
Alrosa Zimbabwe was initially awarded 25 prospecting concessions in Zimbabwe.
It was awarded additional 15 diamond prospecting concessions in September 2021.
The bulk of them were located in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces.
Alrosa has a 70% stake in Alrosa Zim while the remaining 30% is owned by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company ZCDC).
Alrosa Zim had been conducting preliminary exploration work for commercially viable primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished