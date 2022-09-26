Another mine dam wall collapses at SA’s disused Jagersfontein diamond mine

A mine dam wall at South Africa’s Jagersfontein diamond mine in Free State province has collapsed just two weeks after a similar incident took place at the disused mine, killing one person while two are still missing.

Reuters, citing an unnamed provincial government official, reports that there were no instant reports of any casualties or fatalities from the latest dam wall collapse.

The provincial government was still establishing the extent of the deluge.

The dam held liquid mine waste from a tailings reprocessing operation.

The Department of Social Development said some people from 187 households lost all their belongings, while 164 backyard vegetable gardens were damaged by the sludge from the first accident.

De Beers sold the mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which comprised black investors.

However, Stargems bought the mine and the surrounding dry tailings dumps last April and remain the owner and operator through its South African subsidiary Jagersfontein Developments.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





