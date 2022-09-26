Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo announceds highlights from The Hong Kong Watch Auction

Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo has announced highlights ahead of The Hong Kong Watch Auction: XV, which will take place over the course of two sessions on 28 to 29 November at the JW Marriott in Hong Kong.

Featuring over 260 lots, the sale will be led by an extremely fine Patek Philippe Reference 2499 from the first series in yellow gold manufactured in 1953. The sale also includes several other important timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Philippe Dufour, Roger Smith, F.P.Journe, and Cartier, among others.

Beginning 30 September, highlights from the sale will embark on a world tour in New York, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, London, Taichung, Taipei and Geneva.

Thomas Perazzi, Head of Watches, Asia, Phillips, said: “Following the success of our Spring sale in Hong Kong which achieved the highest ever result for a various owner watches auction in Asia, we are delighted to present the Hong Kong watch Fall sale. From the extremely fine first series Patek Philippe Reference 2499 in yellow gold, to often-rare timepieces by top independent watchmakers such as Philippe Dufour, Roger Smith, and F.P. Journe, the sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire remarkable and well-preserved timepieces.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







