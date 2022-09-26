Jewellery maison Cartier International joined CIBJO as a commercial member

Cartier International, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious luxury maisons, has joined CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, as a commercial member.

The company, which designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells jewellery, leather goods and watches was founded by Louis-François Cartier in Paris in 1847, and is today a subsidiary of the Swiss Richemont Group.

It operate more than more than 200 boutiques in more than 60 countries, and three flagship stores, known as temples, in Paris, New York and London. Its revenues in 2022 stood at approximately $12.4 billion.

"We are delighted to welcome Cartier International into the World Jewellery Confederation. Its historical legacy, commitment to excellence and worldwide prestige are unprecedented, but it also is pioneering our industry's journey towards full sustainability, realizing our responsibility to the long-term wellbeing of all our stakeholders and health of our planet. We are most happy to be doing that together," said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri.

“CIBJO provides the forum where all players may gather and discuss our common interests, formulate universal standards and define general operating principles that both protect both us and the consumers we serve. We are proud to be part of the CIBJO community," said Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier International's President and CEO.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished







