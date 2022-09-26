Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Jewellery maison Cartier International joined CIBJO as a commercial member
The company, which designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells jewellery, leather goods and watches was founded by Louis-François Cartier in Paris in 1847, and is today a subsidiary of the Swiss Richemont Group.
It operate more than more than 200 boutiques in more than 60 countries, and three flagship stores, known as temples, in Paris, New York and London. Its revenues in 2022 stood at approximately $12.4 billion.
"We are delighted to welcome Cartier International into the World Jewellery Confederation. Its historical legacy, commitment to excellence and worldwide prestige are unprecedented, but it also is pioneering our industry's journey towards full sustainability, realizing our responsibility to the long-term wellbeing of all our stakeholders and health of our planet. We are most happy to be doing that together," said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri.
“CIBJO provides the forum where all players may gather and discuss our common interests, formulate universal standards and define general operating principles that both protect both us and the consumers we serve. We are proud to be part of the CIBJO community," said Cyrille Vigneron, Cartier International's President and CEO.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished