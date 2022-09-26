Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
WGC: India’s retail gold jewellery market poised to grow in the next 5 years
The report highlights a notable shift in India’s gold jewellery market over the past few years, catalysed by changes in consumer behaviour and government regulations.
According to the report, while small independent retailers still dominate the landscape, the market share of chain stores, both national and regional have increased steadily over the last decade. In contrast to the retail jewellery trade, changes at the manufacturing level have been relatively slower but as the market continues to develop, organised retail and manufacturing operations are well-poised to see their market share grow.
Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, commented: “The Indian retail jewellery market has seen several structural changes over the last decade, some driven by regulations and some by shift in consumer behaviour. While mandatory hallmarking, implemented in its final shape as defined, should provide a level playing field, national and regional chain stores are nevertheless set to gain market share in the current trend because of their access to credit and the large inventory they carry. Small players need to become more transparent and adapt technology faster if they have to gain similar access to credit and protect market share.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished