“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Botswana Diamonds completes acquisition of Thorny River project
“I am pleased that we have received all the regulatory approvals allowing this transaction to be completed,” said company chairperson John Teeling.
“This will allow the company to expedite the mine permitting of Thorny River, with the initial applications having already taken place".
The diamond exploration company had exercised its pre-emptive right to acquire the outstanding third-party interests in Vutomi Mining and Razorbill Properties 12, collectively known as Vutomi.
Vutomi held the mineral rights to the Thorny River Project as well as other exploration assets.
The consideration for Vutomi comprised about 57 million new ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in the company.
There are no lock-in arrangements, but the consideration shares will be issued in two equal tranches (three months apart) following completion.
The first tranche, which consists of about 28,5 million consideration shares, was issued on 28 September to the vendors of Vutomi.
