“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Lucapa commissions a stand-alone kimberlite bulk sample plant at Lulo
The ASX-listed diamond miner said they have commenced processing the 15 kimberlites on the current priority bulk sampling list at Lulo.
Several kimberlite bulk samples have already been extracted during the KBSP construction phase and are on the feed pads awaiting treatment.
“A tremendous amount of exploration work has been completed by the partners on the unique large stone and high-value Lulo concession over the years and these results point to the strong potential for a special primary source discovery on the Lulo concession,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
“With the commissioning of the kimberlite bulk sample plant completed, the project Lulo joint venture partners can now expedite kimberlite sampling to recover commercial size diamonds and to quickly assess the economic potential of a positive result.”
The kimberlite bulk samples will be processed at a rate of about two samples every six weeks.
However, it is not expected that every kimberlite sample processed will return a positive diamond result.
Lucapa said on a concession with such a high anomaly to kimberlite conversion rate, confirmed kimberlites will be added to the priority sampling list as concurrent discovery drilling and mineral chemistry analysis continues.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished