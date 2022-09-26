Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Quebec-based Groupe RSL innovates to push the diamond industry to new heights
The company is currently producing large diamonds for the premium jewellery market.
“Laboratory diamonds have the potential to revolutionize the industry, while reducing the environmental and human costs associated with diamond production,” said Luke Sinclair, CFO of Groupe RSL. “Consumers are seeking greater transparency in the diamonds that they purchase, and we firmly believe that the industry need not be at odds with the environment or principles of social responsibility. We are excited to see how the lab-grown diamond industry evolves over the coming years.”
Groupe RSL produces its diamonds using a chemical vapour deposition, or CVD, process, whereby hydrogen and methane gas are combined in a plasma under precise conditions to grow diamonds one atom at a time over a period of several weeks to a month. Powered entirely by hydroelectricity, Groupe RSL has developed its own unique process.
“For most of human scientific history, we thought that it was impossible to make diamonds in anything but the hottest high-pressure conditions. That’s why early attempts at man-made diamond focused on replicating the intense pressure that creates diamonds beneath the ground,” adds Sinclair. “Recent research has brought to light a new idea, using hydrogen and methane gas in a controlled reaction.”
