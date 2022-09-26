Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Royal Bafokeng Platinum extends acting CFO term
She was initially appointed as an interim (CFO) for six months from 3 April 2022.
This follows the resignation of Hanre Rossouw as company CFO and executive director.
The platinum miner said it considered her knowledge and experience with the group’s financial requirements to extend her appointment.
Royal Bafokeng had been involved in a mandatory offer process with Impala Platinum (Implats).
The Implats offer is currently open and remains subject to receipt of Competition Tribunal approval.
“Due to the ongoing Implats offer the board has decided to pause the appointment of a full-time CFO and executive director until the conclusion of the Implats offer and the board has clarity on the direction of the company,” said Royal Bafokeng.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished