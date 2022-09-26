Royal Bafokeng Platinum extends acting CFO term

Today News

Royal Bafokeng Platinum has extended the appointment of Rotshidzwa Manenzhe as an interim chief financial officer (CFO) by three months to 31 December 2022.

She was initially appointed as an interim (CFO) for six months from 3 April 2022.

This follows the resignation of Hanre Rossouw as company CFO and executive director.

The platinum miner said it considered her knowledge and experience with the group’s financial requirements to extend her appointment.

Royal Bafokeng had been involved in a mandatory offer process with Impala Platinum (Implats).

The Implats offer is currently open and remains subject to receipt of Competition Tribunal approval.

“Due to the ongoing Implats offer the board has decided to pause the appointment of a full-time CFO and executive director until the conclusion of the Implats offer and the board has clarity on the direction of the company,” said Royal Bafokeng.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





