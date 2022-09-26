Exclusive
“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
Petra subsidiary releases early tender results, amends offer terms
The group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Petra Diamonds US Treasury (PDUST) invited holders to submit tenders to sell to the offeror for $336.7-million in aggregate notional principal amount of the senior secured second lien notes up to a maximum consideration of $ 150 million.
It said all conditions to the offer as of the early participation deadline of 26 September, including, without limitation, the transaction conditions, have been satisfied or waived by the offeror.
The subsidiary will accept for purchase valid tenders of notes under the offer before the early participation deadline.
It said the notional principal amount of notes that have been validly tendered by noteholders before the early participation deadline and are accepted for payment by the offeror is $125.6-million.
The acceptance consideration will be increased to $175 million concerning amendments to the terms of the offer.
Meanwhile, the offeror has amended the terms of the offer, which saw the acceptance consideration being increased to $175 million and all noteholders who validly tender their notes after the early participation deadline but before the expiration deadline will be eligible to receive the total consideration of $1,010 per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
The total cash purchase price to be paid by the offeror on the early settlement date is $145.1-million.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished