“The global diamond industry must now learn to steer clear of this obstructive and outdated “blood/conflict diamond” terminology,” says Dr M’zee Fula Ngenge, Chairman, African Diamond Council
Dr M'zée Fula Ngenge, the Chairman of the African Diamond Council (ADC), a Mining Engineer and highly respected Senior Strategy Advisor celebrated 40 years in the global diamond industry this year. He acts as a professional liaison within...
26 september 2022
Anglo American Platinum makes significant investments in SA’s hydrogen economy
Anglo American Platinum continues to make significant investments in South Africa’s hydrogen economy, according to a company spokesperson. The Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) miner’s external communication principal Nomonde Ndwalaza told Rough&Polished’s...
19 september 2022
Ellen Joncheere: I am launching a new initiative to support young designers globally
Ellen Joncheere, CEO of HRD Antwerp, in an exclusive interview with Rough&Polished told about the history of the HRD Design Awards and its new, 18th edition.
12 september 2022
Hari Krishna Exports eyes untapped diamond jewellery markets
Ghanshyam Dholakia, born in a farmers’ family in a remote village Dudhala in Gujarat was inspired along with his siblings by his father to follow their destiny and this led them to Surat city - a world of opportunities! In the early seventies, Ghanshyam’s...
05 september 2022
There truly is a shift of interest of the masses in LGDs
Shashikanth Dalichand Shah, Chairman of Lab Grown Diamond & Jewelry Promotion Council (LGDJPC), has been promoting the lab-grown diamond and jewellery sector for the past few years spreading awareness of lab-grown diamonds and helping and educating...
29 august 2022
GSI discovers inconsistent lattice defects in CVD growth process
The absorption spectra in the mid-infrared region showed typical absorption features of type IIa, as seen in CVD lab-grown diamonds. No additional absorption features were observed. Photoluminescence spectroscopy with 532 nm excitation showed peaks at 737, 637 and 575 nm. The 737 nm and766 nm emission systems are associated with silicon-vacancy centres, including moderately strong NV emission lines at 575 and 637 nm.
Raman microscope with 532 nm spectrometers showed extremely strong NV emission lines at 575 and 637 nm, the absence of 596/597 nm doublet indicates post-growth treatment.
DiamondView revealed a strong greenish-yellow fluorescence when observed length-wise, and interestingly, on a rotation of 180 degrees, strong orange fluorescence was observed.
Due to prolonged observation in DiamondView, when the DiamondView was turned off, an intense red phosphorescence for a few milliseconds (10-15 milliseconds) was observed which quickly changed to yellow.
Image credit: GSI
Such observations have not been reported earlier in CVD diamonds. This intense red phosphorescence was observed only after prolonged exposure to DiamondView.
The possible reason for different fluorescence colours, in different directions and phosphorescence, is assumed could be due to inconsistent lattice defects during the CVD growth process.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished